As Virus Cases Rise, Another Contagion Spreads Among the Vaccinated: Anger

As coronavirus cases reappear across the country, many vaccinated Americans are losing patience with vaccine resistors who they say are neglecting a civic duty or clinging to conspiracy theories and misinformation even as new patients arrive in emergency rooms and the nation renews masks advisories.

The country appeared to be emerging from the pandemic; barely a month ago, a feeling of celebration was palpable. Today, many vaccinated people fear for their unvaccinated children and fear that they themselves may be at risk of major infections. Rising case rates are shaking up plans to reopen schools and workplaces and threaten another wave of infections that could overwhelm hospitals in many communities.

“It’s like the sun has risen in the morning and everyone is arguing about it,” said Jim Taylor, 66, a retired civil servant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a state in which less than half of adults are fully vaccinated.

“The virus is out there and it’s killing people, and we have a proven way to stop it – and we won’t. It is a scandal.