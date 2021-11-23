As Virus Cases Rise in Europe, an Economic Toll Returns

Europe is already at risk of a fourth wave of coronavirus outbreaks spreading across the fragile economic recovery continent, as governments impose increasingly stringent health restrictions that could reduce foot traffic in shopping centers, travel and reduce congestion in restaurants and bars. Ski resorts.

Austria has implemented strict measures, made vaccination mandatory and imposed a nationwide lockdown from Monday. But other security measures, ranging from vaccine passports in France and Switzerland to working four days a week in Belgium, will also reduce economic activity.

Economic output fell by nearly 15 per cent last year due to severe lockdowns surrounding Europe in the early months of the epidemic. Most of the countries that stimulated businesses and the unemployed with government assistance were able to make up for their losses after vaccinations were introduced, infections were reduced, and restrictions were reduced.