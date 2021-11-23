As Virus Cases Rise in Europe, an Economic Toll Returns
Europe is already at risk of a fourth wave of coronavirus outbreaks spreading across the fragile economic recovery continent, as governments impose increasingly stringent health restrictions that could reduce foot traffic in shopping centers, travel and reduce congestion in restaurants and bars. Ski resorts.
Austria has implemented strict measures, made vaccination mandatory and imposed a nationwide lockdown from Monday. But other security measures, ranging from vaccine passports in France and Switzerland to working four days a week in Belgium, will also reduce economic activity.
Economic output fell by nearly 15 per cent last year due to severe lockdowns surrounding Europe in the early months of the epidemic. Most of the countries that stimulated businesses and the unemployed with government assistance were able to make up for their losses after vaccinations were introduced, infections were reduced, and restrictions were reduced.
In September, economists optimistically announced that Europe had reached a critical juncture. In recent weeks, the main threats to the economy have been the post-lockdown stimulus that has led to supply-chain disruptions, energy-price increases and inflation concerns. And widespread vaccination was expected to reduce the risk of epidemics so that people would continue to come together for free shopping, meals and travel.
What was not expected was a series of drastic government restrictions. A highly contagious strain – through flagged support for vaccines with some resistance and other anti-infective measures such as masks – has enabled the coronavirus to return to certain regions.
Approximately two-thirds of Europe’s population has been vaccinated, but rates vary widely in each country. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, only a quarter of Bulgaria’s population has been shot, compared to 81 percent in Portugal.
