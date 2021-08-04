As Virus Cases Spike in Arkansas, the Governor Backtracks on Masks

In Arkansas, the drama at government headquarters unfolded when Tyson Foods, the meat processing giant and one of Arkansas’ signature employers, said on Tuesday it would demand vaccines for its American workers. . About half of Tyson’s U.S. employees are still unvaccinated, and the company is offering payments of $ 200 to frontline workers who can show proof of vaccination.

Mr Hutchinson, a limited-term second-term governor who many say has his eye on a senior post, has called a special session of the Republican-controlled legislature that is expected to meet on Wednesday to consider his proposal to allow the school districts to define their own mask mandates.

But on Tuesday, he said his chances of passing were low. “It’s clear to me that there are a lot of people who just don’t want this on their knees,” he said. “It’s clear to me that some school principals don’t want it either.

“We may or may not get there,” he added.

The stakes in Arkansas are high. About 58% of adults in Arkansas have received at least one shot of the vaccine, the 11th lowest rate in the country, while the rate of new cases in the past seven days is 63 per 100,000 population, the third highest in the United States, behind Louisiana and Florida, according to New York Times data. Three other southern states – Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina – are also in the top 10 new cases per capita.