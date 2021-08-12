As Virus Cases Surge, Biden Administration Encourages More Use of Antibody Treatments

The administration “continues to stand ready to help states, territories and jurisdictions across the country connect more people” to treatment, Dr Nunez-Smith said Thursday, although it stressed that the vaccination was always the best option to prevent Covid-19.

Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said the Biden administration has deployed more than 500 federal employees to help state health departments and hospitals fight the Delta variant, including emergency medical workers in Louisiana and Mississippi and the Centers for Disease Control and prevention teams in Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri.

Dr Nunez-Smith said the administration has held virtual trainings on how to administer drugs for doctors and health system officials in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. In Arizona, federal teams are offering treatment at two sites, where none of the Covid-19 patients who received them had subsequently been hospitalized.

The treatments, which the federal government pays for and makes free to patients, mimic the antibodies the immune system naturally generates to fight the coronavirus. They have been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths when given to patients soon after symptom onset, usually by intravenous infusion. There is also some evidence that they may be able to prevent illness entirely in some people exposed to the virus. Unlike coronavirus vaccines, which take up to six weeks to provide full protection, antibody treatments can be given to patients who are already ill, with a more immediate effect.

The latest data from the Department of Health and Social Services shows that just under half of the distributed treatment supply has been used, by more than 6,000 hospitals and other provider sites, dating back to the end of the year. ‘last year. The federal government relies on state health providers and departments to report their usage figures and does not track the demographics of patients who receive the drugs.