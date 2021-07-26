As Virus Resurges, G.O.P. Lawmakers Allow Vaccine Skepticism to Flourish

WASHINGTON – As the coronavirus rises in their states and districts, fueled by a more contagious variant exploiting paltry vaccination rates, many Congressional Republicans have refused to push back vaccine skeptics in their party who sow suspicion of safety and the effectiveness of the shots.

Amid a growing partisan divide over the coronavirus vaccination, most Republicans have fueled or ignored the flood of disinformation reaching their constituents and instead focused their vaccine message on President Biden’s bashing, calling his will to vaccinate Americans from politically motivated and brutal.

On Tuesday, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican in the House who said he only received his first Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, blamed the reluctance on Mr Biden and his critics on the regard to Donald J. Trump’s vaccination campaign last year. Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said skeptics would not have a chance until “this administration recognizes the efforts of the last.”

And Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas pointed out White House press secretary Jen Psaki and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony S. Fauci.