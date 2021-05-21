As Zack Snyder’s Army of Darkness releases; here’s a MAJOR UPDATE on the sequel to India’s iconic zombie film, Go Goa Gone

As Zack Snyder’s Army of Darkness releases; here’s a MAJOR UPDATE on the sequel to India’s iconic zombie movie, Go Goa Gone





Right now, twenty first Might, marks the day all horror followers have been ready for with bated breath. And if you happen to’re a zombie aficionado, then the pleasure is sure to be double. Maverick Hollywood Director Zack Snyder, who revived the zombie style with 2004’s blockbuster horror basic, Daybreak of the Lifeless, brings his subsequent zombie film, Army of the Lifeless, to Netflix, and going by the promos, the Bautista starrer is wanting like a complete blast. Plus, if you happen to’re a Bollywood buff, then there’s added incentive to watch it with Huma Qureshi making her Hollywood debut in an prolonged cameo. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: From Kumar Sanu gracing the stage to Shanmukhapriya’s mind-blowing efficiency; here’s a sneak-peek into the subsequent episode – view pics

Now all that’s properly and good, however with Army of the Lifeless releasing, it acquired us reminiscing about India’s personal iconic zombie movie or relatively, zombie comedy, or zom-com if you happen to could, Go Goa Gone. Although not a box-office smash (a reflection of it being forward of its time), the Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari starrer has gained a cult following since its launch, and even with different zombie fare from the South like Miruthan and Zombie Reddy doing fairly properly, Go Goa Gone nonetheless stays the benchmark for zombies or horror-comedies normally for Indian cinema (sure, could contemplate to be even higher than Stree). Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 19: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the chart once more; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah again in high 5

Now, given the cliffhanger at which Go Goa Gone ended and the incontrovertible fact that horror films have at all times been most ripe for sequels since the early 30s, the one query since 2013 – the yr the movie had launched, is when is its sequel arriving. Whereas the improvement of the identical has seen various levels of fluctuating fortunes, GadgetClock had acquired the good alternative to get the newest dope on Go Goa Gone 2 throughout two of our earlier unique interviews with Kunal Kemmu and its director duo, Raj & DK. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Anu Malik reveals his quest to be impressed has ended with THESE two contestants; Kumar Sanu left speechless by their efficiency

Opening about what’s occurring on the entrance of Go Goa Gone 2, Kunal Kemmu had stated, “Go Goa Gone…man…I imply, blessed are these to be on this place like I’m to have a movie that’s nonetheless being talked about with a lot love and anticipation eight years after it launched, and that, too, after being a movie, which nobody believed in. So, I do not know, man, actually. Formally, there is no phrase on it. I’ve at all times had dialog with everyone concerned and the intent is there, however I do not know…logistical, administrative…no matter these points are, they want to align. So, formally, I do not know. It isn’t in my palms, if it was utterly in my palms, we might have began making the movie the day we completed the first movie.”

On the different hand, Raj & DK had acknowledged, “We by no means thought we would make sequels. We have additionally wished to go from one unique concept to one other as a result of there’s sufficient to inform. So, it’s a quandary we’re in as a result of for us, transferring onto the subsequent new mission is what we strive to do. Even proper now, our subsequent couple of tasks are once more new ones. The one time the place we’re truly making a sequel is The Household Man, the place there’s a season two. Moreover that, the eyes are on the subsequent mission and the subsequent after that, that are each brand-new concepts. So, I believe we’re wanting ahead to creating one other world, after which, we run out of concepts, we’ll come again and make sequels.”

Properly the image actually does not look rosy at the second for Go Goa Gone 2, however as the previous adage goes: “By no means say by no means.” Until then, let’s all hold our fingers crossed.

