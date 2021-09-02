Asaduddin Owaisi at Ayodhya Ram Temple: Asaduddin Owaisi Latest News in Hindi: Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Ayodhya

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to Ayodhya district has been criticized for using the former name of Santani district, Faizabad, in party posters in the district, calling it an anti-Hindu ploy. The saints have warned that if Ayodhya is not mentioned in the poster, a public meeting of Owaisi will not be allowed in the district.

Owaisi will visit the temple of Sufi saint Sheikh Alam Makhdoom Jada at Rudauli in Ayodhya district on September 7 and hold a public meeting there. Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Gadhi temple told the media, ‘Ayodhya (district) should not be called Faizabad. The new name of Ayodhya district has been registered in the government records.

…. then public meeting will not be allowed in the district

Mahant Paramahansa Das of the Ascetic Temple called it an “anti-Hindu” move by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He said if the posters with the name Faizabad were not removed, the party would not be allowed to hold a public meeting in the district.

Owaisi visits Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari targets Owaisi, ‘Beware of divisive politics in the name of Muslim hatred and religion’

What did AIMIM say on the whole matter?

The Uttar Pradesh government renamed the Faizabad division as Ayodhya in November 2018. AIMIM district president Shahnawaz Siddiqui said the district was formerly called Faizabad and it would take time for people to get used to the change. Siddiqui said, ‘Both names are mentioned in the poster. No matter what name you write, it’s not a matter of making an issue.

Asaduddin Owaisi: Owaisi’s party calls Ayodhya ‘Faizabad’ before UP tour, BJP retaliates

Asaduddin Owaisi on UP tour from September 7

In fact, in view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is coming to UP on September 7. Owesi will begin his three-day tour with a chapter. According to AIMIM UP president Shaukat Ali, Owaisi will visit the 18th century shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Alam Makhdoom Jada at Rudauli in Adhya district on September 7 and hold public meetings there. After this, Owaisi will hold public meetings in Sultanpur and Barabanki on September 8 and 9.

Don’t get too close … don’t get too far from Draper …