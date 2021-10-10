Asaduddin Owaisi Childhood Friend: Madhya Pradesh Engineer leaves application, In my previous life, I was a childhood friend with Asaduddin Owaisi

Highlights The letter from an engineer from Susner district in Agar Malwa district went viral

The engineer mentioned the previous birth in his letter, Asaduddin Owaisi told the child branch

It is necessary to recite the Gita for peace of mind, asked for leave on Sunday

The senior officer gave the same answer to the engineer

Agar Malwa

Three days ago, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned that MPs are amazing. Indeed, MPs are amazing, more than one deed of the officials here keeps coming up. An engineer has applied for leave in MP’s Agar Malwa district. In that application, he has said that Asaduddin Owaisi is our child branch and Mohan Bhagwat is ‘Shakuni Mama’. The engineer said he knew all this in a previous birth dream.

Rajkumar Yadav, an engineer posted in Susner district of Agar Malwa district, has sought leave from his superior, he said in his letter. This holiday application has gone viral on social media. In the viral letter, the engineer for leave wrote that the applicant Rajkumar Singh Yadav is posted as Deputy Engineer in your Janpad Panchayat Susnar, I will not be able to attend any work of the district on Sunday as I have learned a few days ago that the soul would have been immortal.

The engineer further wrote in the application that I have also understood about my previous birth. Asaduddin Owaisi was my last born friend Nakul and Mohan Bhagwat Sakuni Mama, so I want to read the Gita to know my life. Every Sunday, I would gather wheat grains from house to house begging to erase the ego in my house, this is the question of my soul. I understand that you will be happy to give me leave every Sunday.

Same answer

The engineers had posted the application in the official group. Since then, Susner’s CEO Parag Panthi has responded to them in a similar manner. He wrote in the group that Dear Deputy Engineer, I am very happy to know that you want to erase your ego. A person is often arrogant and thinks that he can spend his Sunday as he pleases. Destroying this ego in its seed form is inevitable for our progress. Given your desire for spiritual progress, you are commanded to be present in the office every Sunday and work, so that your ego of celebrating Sunday as a holiday will be destroyed. The joy of being a seeker in your spiritual growth.