Asaduddin Owaisi Controversial Statement Over Yogi And Modi Sambit Patra Got Angry On Him Said Who Are You Threatening We are neither afraid of Mughals nor of Jinnahists – Sambit Patra furious at Owaisi, said BJP leader

The politics in Uttar Pradesh has intensified regarding the assembly elections to be held in 2022. All the parties are trying to win the hearts of the people in one way or the other. Meanwhile, a controversial video of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has surfaced, in which he was seen saying, “Things will change. When who will come to save you, when Yogi will go to his Math, Modi will go to the mountains, when who will come?” Asaduddin Owaisi came under the target of BJP for this statement.

BJP leader Sambit Patra was seen furious on Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement. Expressing displeasure at the AIMIM leader, he tweeted and wrote, “Who are you threatening Mian? Remember, whenever some Aurangzeb and Babur come to this heroic land, then someone or the other hero Shivaji, Maharana Pratap and Modi-Yogi will stand up from the womb of this motherland.

Sambit Patra did not stop here, he further wrote, taking a jibe at Asaduddin Owaisi, “Listen, we were not afraid of the Mughals, nor were we afraid of Jinnawadis.” BJP’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi expressed displeasure over Owaisi’s statement, writing, “Owaisi sir, the cow doesn’t die because of vultures’ cursing, Prabhu Ram has shown his strength, Bholenath has shown his.” If any mistake is made then the vultures will get full treatment this time.

BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao also left no stone unturned to taunt Owaisi for his statement. He wrote, “From Vikramaditya, Chandragupta, Maharana Pratap, Shivaji etc. to the modern times, heroes like Modi-Yogi keep on being born in India. Hindu mothers never gave birth to brave sons. Every time a brave warrior from the Hindu society will stand for the retribution of the terrorists.

BJP MLA Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga retorted to Owaisi’s statement, writing, “Owaisi’s challenge is not to the empty police, but to every Hindu. This speech of Owaisi is not an empty threat, what happens to Hindus in a state where there is no BJP government, Bengal, Kerala are examples. The same used to happen in UP, Assam five years ago today.”