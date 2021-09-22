Asaduddin Owaisi News: Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM call Sambhal the land of Ghazis History and latest news: Why Owaisi called Sambhal the land of Ghazis Latest News and Updates

Uttar Pradesh Assembly (UP Election News) elections are approaching. Owesi’s presence in the election has been much talked about this time. Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and an MP from Hyderabad, is all set for the Assembly elections in UP. Disputes are ongoing with Owaisi, who dreams of entering the UP Assembly with the help of Muslim votes. The controversy over writing Ayodhya as Faizabad in AIMIM’s posters has not abated and now another controversy has been added to it. On Wednesday, a poster related to his Sambhal Yatra went viral, in which his activists described Sambhal as the ‘Land of Ghazis’.

BJP has strongly objected to Sambhal being called ‘Gazi’s land’. Party leaders say Owaisi and his party want to spoil the state’s atmosphere by ragging such posters and win elections on the basis of ethnic polarization. Harishchandra Srivastava, senior spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, said, “The intention to describe Sambhala as the land of the Ghazis is clear that it wants to polarize the religious landscape of western Uttar Pradesh. They will benefit from it. Sambhal was never the land of the Ghazis, but it has a mythological significance of its own. In the Puranas, it is mentioned that the tenth and last incarnation of Lord Sri Hari Vishnu is in the Sambhal of Srikalaki Kaliyuga. People like Owaisi should understand that they cannot change the identity of a city by juggling words.

It is important to know the answers to these questions related to Sambhal

In the midst of all this controversy, it becomes interesting to know what is the true history of Sambhal? What is the mythological significance of Sambhal? What is Ghazi? And most importantly, has Asaduddin Owaisi’s party called Sambhal the ‘Land of Ghazis’? To know the answers to these questions we have to go back about 2500 years in history.

When Prithviraj Chauhan fought with Mahmud Ghazni’s nephew!

During the 5th century, Sambhal was the stronghold of the Panchal rulers and later became part of the empire of Emperor Ashoka. After Ashoka, Sambhal was ruled by many rulers. Prithviraj Chauhan, the last Hindu ruler of Delhi in the 12th century, is said to have fought two fierce battles against Ghazi Syed Salar Masood. Syed Salar Masood was the nephew of Mahmud Ghazni, the ruler of the Ghazni Empire. Chauhan won the first battle, but lost the second. However, there is no circumstantial evidence to substantiate this fact and this is seen as a myth.

It is always important to be close to Delhi

Being close to Delhi, Sambhal has always been important for the rulers sitting in Delhi. In the 14th century, Qutbuddin Aibak, the first Muslim Sultan of Delhi, conquered Sambhal and incorporated it into the empire. After this Feroze Shah Tughlaq raided Sambhal, as one of the Hindu rulers there was responsible for the killing of many of his soldiers. After this action, Tughlaq established Muslim rule in Sambhal and defeated all Hindu rulers and enslaved them for life.

Lodi remained the capital of the empire, not even the Mughals let it go

Alexander Lodi, the second ruler of the Lodi Empire, declared Sambhal as the capital of his vast empire and Sambhal remained the capital of the Lodi Empire for a long time. Then came the Mughals… Babur, the first Mughal ruler, built the first Babri Masjid in Sambhal, which is still considered a historical monument. He then made his son Humayun the governor of Sambhal and Humayun entrusted the rule to his son Akbar. It is said that Sambhal flourished during the reign of Akbar but the popularity of the city waned after the fall of Sambhal to Shah Jahan.

Why was the star in the eyes of Muslim rulers safe?

Knowing all this, the question arises in the mind, what is a small district of UP today, why it was so dear to the Muslim rulers? To find out the answer, we spoke to Dr. Sushil Pandey, a history teacher at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University and in-charge of the Amethi Center. On Owaisi’s poster, he said, “We must first understand the meaning of Ghazi. Ghazi is the crusade, the people who have fought to raise the flag. Sambhal was a very strategic and important place. From here any ruler can rule over the entire western Uttar Pradesh. Western Uttar Pradesh is a region of Doab and is very fertile. Therefore, this area was a major source of economy for the ruler sitting in Delhi. ‘

The Muslim rulers started a campaign of conversion with Sambhal as the center

Dr. Sushil Pandey further said, ‘The Muslim rulers converted very quickly by making the Jama Masjid in Sambhal the center. In a way Sambhal was the most important center of conversion. That is why even today many Muslim leaders call it the land of the Ghazis, because they believe that they and their ancestors won the battle of religion here. The result of winning the ‘Battle of Dharma’ in and around Sambhal was that the Muslim rulers were able to rule western Uttar Pradesh and much of northern India for a long time. This conversion card was not successful in South India, so Muslim rulers including Akbar could not rule there directly. Instead, they firmly planted their feet in Sambhal and painted the entire western UP in Islamic colors. Sambhal has a great influence in Islamic history. He believes that Sambhal has made a significant contribution to the spread of Islam and by making it a center, all the influential castes in western Uttar Pradesh can be converted to Islam.

Calling Sambhal the land of Ghazis is just one agenda

He said, ‘Therefore, it is not appropriate to call the conversion on the basis of power and sword a crusade. Those they see as victories have their own agenda and ordinary people should stay away from them. The country is a democracy and we must respect it. Whatever the history of Sambhal, calling it the land of Ghazis today is an attempt to mislead the people and nothing else.

Kalki Peetha is in Sambhal, here will be the tenth and last incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Apart from history, Sambha also has a special place in Puranas. In Kali Yuga, the tenth and last incarnation of Lord Hari Vishnu is mentioned to be at Sambhal, Srikalaki. In the Puranas, it is said that the Srikalaki incarnation of the Lord is in the Brahmin family of Sambhal. Shri Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, has also mentioned this in the Dasam Granth. Kalki Peetha is also established in Sambhal and Srikalaki Festival is organized every year. Seeing the mythological significance of Sambhal, Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar also recognized Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and built the Kalki Vishnu Temple.

