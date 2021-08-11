Asaduddin Owaisi said on OBC bill, Muslims will get only dates, not reservation

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the ‘Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021’ related to the Other Backward Classes (OBC). During the discussion on this, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government has upheld the tradition of Shah Bano by bringing this bill. This government is not for OBCs. The backward caste of Muslims get reservation in Telangana but not in the Centre. We will not get reservation but iftar feast, dates.

Owaisi said that when Hindus, Buddha can come in the SC cast, then why can’t Muslims be included in it. The Presidential Order of 1950 should be made religion free. He said that why is the Modi government scared. Cross the 50 percent limit. He accused the government that your love is not from OBC, but from vote. The MP said that no one talks about 50 backward castes of Muslims in Maharashtra, only Maratha reservation is talked about.

On the other hand, the government has called this bill to strengthen the OBC society. After this bill becomes law, the states will get the right to prepare their OBC list. From Congress to Samajwadi Party, all major parties supported this Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar said in the House that the support of the bill is welcome. He said that the policy and intention of BJP is clear. The minister said that even when the 102nd amendment was brought, the Congress supported it. Now Congress has no moral right to raise questions. Maratha reservation is a state subject and now the Center has freed them to take a decision on it.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran accused the central government that you want to keep all the powers with the PM and the Home Minister, hence such a situation has arisen. VP Singh implemented Mandal Commission and BJP snatched his chair. Dayanidhi Maran, while linking the OBC bill with the election, said that I hope that the UP elections should be held every year, so that more OBC ministers are made.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann said that most of the population in Punjab is OBC. We are related to agriculture, so the agricultural laws should be withdrawn so that OBCs get real happiness or else they will all end. Significantly, after the discussion on the bill, voting was started in the house.





