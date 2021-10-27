asaduddin owaisi slams sheikh rashid statement after pak win against india in wc t20

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a jibe at the statement of Pakistan’s Home Minister Sheikh Rashid. Expressing surprise that the victory in the cricket match was described as the victory of Islam, Owaisi asked what Islam has to do with the cricket match after all. He said that these neighbors do not understand anything, thank Allah that our elders did not go there (Pakistan), otherwise we would have to see these madmen.

In a direct attack on the Home Minister of Pakistan, he said that you are not ashamed, you mortgage your country to China and talk about Islam. To China, which has imprisoned two million Muslims, who are being forcibly fed pigs. The AIMIM MP mocked Pakistan and said, you cannot make a malaria medicine, you cannot make a motorcycle tyre, India is far ahead, so don’t mess with us.

Referring to cricket, Owaisi said that this is a matter of our home, we will understand at home that we do not need Pakistan’s advice. Also supporting the cricketer said that I want to tell those who abused Mohammed Shami that dear, such a bowler will not be found again. Let us tell you that India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday and Shami proved to be the most expensive bowler, conceding 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

Owaisi had earlier also commented in support of Shami, saying that the criticism of Shami after the defeat against Pakistan shows how much bigotry and hatred against Muslims has increased in the country.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the World Cup match on Sunday. He registered his first win over an arch-rival in his 13th attempt.