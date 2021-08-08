Asaduddin Owaisi Took A Dig On Rahul Gandhi He Is Not In UP Anjana Om Kashyap Said To BJP Leader This Is Your Words talking

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, BJP, SP and Congress parties have started in their respective preparations. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is also all set to enter the election fray. Talking about this in Panchayat UP Aaj Tak, Asaduddin Owaisi said that he has come to create a leadership among the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh. In the program, Asaduddin Owaisi also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that in UP, his tie got ripped.

Actually, Anjana Om Kashyap had asked Asaduddin Owaisi whether you are a kingmaker or a gamebreaker? In response, he said, “I am the one who has come to create leadership among the Muslims of UP, I have not come to become a leader. We have been the football of these secular parties for 65 years.

Asaduddin Owaisi further said in his statement, “I do not care about anyone who plays the game or not? Every society in UP has leadership, not only Muslims. Questioning the AIMIM leader, Anjana Om Kashyap said that how will you do it alone? Right now Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting of 16 parties in Delhi.

Asaduddin Owaisi while answering this question of the news anchor said, “We were not in that meeting. Neither do we deserve his breakfast nor do we need him. Whom are you talking about, he himself has lost in UP. He has moved to the South and now he doesn’t even like anything from UP.

Asaduddin Owaisi, while targeting Rahul Gandhi, further said, “Rahul Gandhi is not even here, he has lost his knee. Nothing is theirs in UP.” On this, Anjana Om Kashyap turned to the BJP leader and said that he is talking about your mind.

Responding to Anjana Om Kashyap’s talk, the BJP leader said, “Whatever you understand. This is democracy and they also have rights. They say that if they will make leadership, then what can be the objection to the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other party.





