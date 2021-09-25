Asaduddin Owaisi visits Prayagraj: Asaduddin Owaisi returns without addressing rally in Bhadohi

Highlights Seeing the huge chaos in Bhadohi, Asaduddin Owaisi returned in a few minutes

Before going to Prayagraj, Owaisi had a program in Bhadohi district, many workers had come to listen

Owesi got out of his car but saw the situation there and returned in just three minutes.

Bhadohi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is on a tour of UP, returned in a few minutes after seeing the huge commotion and chaos in Bhadohi. Before going to Prayagraj for AIMIM president Owaisi, all the office bearers and activists of Mirzapur Mandal had come to Madho Singh area of ​​Bhadohi district to listen to his statement.

According to eyewitnesses, as soon as their convoy arrived, some young men carrying large floors on National Highway-2 stood in the middle of the road. Only in the presence of the district and police administration was there a commotion on the highway. Owesi got out of his car but got back in the car in just three minutes after seeing the situation there and his caravan went back in a huge rage.

The women’s team also had to face confusion

Meanwhile, Bhadohi women district president Rukhsana Begum and her women’s team also had to face confusion. Commenting on the uprising over the arrival of Asaduddin Owaisi in Bhadohi, party division president Nafees Ahmed said, “It is a matter of great regret and the people of the party are responsible for what happened.”

Owesi was visiting Bhadohi for the first time

In fact, the party leaders did not seek the cooperation of the district administration and the police administration and did not understand the need despite the presence of all the top officials. This would not have happened if the administration had cooperated or the people in the district administration had come forward and stopped it.

Apart from this, some people of the party were over-enthusiastic and could not control the workers. Board general secretary Mohammad Imran apologized to the women’s team, saying Owesi had come for the first time and it would happen that it was unimaginable.