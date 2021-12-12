Asaduddin Owaisi will form a front of five parties against BJP, AIMIM will contest on 100 seats. Due to this, the farmers’ movement has been withdrawn, so that the displeasure of the farmers does not overshadow the health of the party.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM will form a political front for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. Five parties will be involved in this front. There are speculations that this will be announced on 12th December at the Vanchit Shoshit Sammelan to be held in Kanpur. Owaisi is trying to form a front so that his party can come to a decisive position.

AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali told that his party will contest the assembly elections on the already announced 100 seats. Other constituents of the front will contest the remaining 303 seats. This month too, Owaisi will address Vanchit Shoshit Sammelan in many districts of UP. After Kanpur on 12th December, Meerut on 18th December, Nagina of Bijnor on 19th December, Firozabad on 25th, Saharanpur on 1st January will also organize such conferences. Earlier, Owaisi has addressed such conferences in Sultanpur, Utraula, Rudauli, Barabanki, Jaunpur, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Sambhal as part of preparations for the assembly elections.

For the UP elections, almost all the political parties are putting their own rhythm. Akhilesh Yadav has prepared a strong front with the help of RLD, while Congress is trying to come into the fight with the help of Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka is continuously knocking in UP. At the time of Lakhimpur incident, she was very vocal. He has tried his best to bring the party into the fight by making several announcements for women as well. But only time will tell how effective Priyanka’s bet has been.

On the other hand, BJP is also trying to conquer the field with the help of many parties. However, OP has shaken his arm every day. But still he is trying to win UP by cultivating many small and big parties. Along with PM Modi, Yogi is constantly holding meetings in different areas of UP to cross the party’s fleet. BJP is trying to make the election multiple polarities. Due to this, the farmers’ movement has been withdrawn, so that the displeasure of the farmers does not overshadow the health of the party.