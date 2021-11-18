Aser Report: 26% of students in the country do not have a smartphone

Highlights More than 67 percent of children have at least one smartphone at home.

26 percent still do not have access to a smartphone.

However, the availability of smartphones has increased rapidly.

More than 67 per cent of school children in the country have at least one smartphone at home, but 26 per cent of them still do not have this device. This is stated in the latest survey of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). An ASER report released on Wednesday said smartphone availability has risen sharply, from 36.5 per cent in 2018 to 67.6 per cent in 2021.



However, more children in private schools (79 per cent) have smartphones at home than in 63.7 per cent in government schools. Are more deprived than this. Despite having a smartphone at home, about 40 percent of people are not allowed to touch it. The purpose of this survey is to find out the changes in the education system of the country.

The report says, “About 67.6 per cent of children have a smartphone at home. But 26.1 per cent of those households are not allowed to use it. At the same time, upper class students are more likely to use smartphones than lower class children.” According to the survey, Bihar (53.8 per cent) has the highest number of students who have smartphones at home but cannot use them, followed by West Bengal (46.5 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (34.3 per cent) and Rajasthan (33.4 per cent).

The family’s financial status also contributes to the availability of smartphones, the report said. ASER is a common man-led household survey. The report is based on a survey of 25 states and three union territories. A total of 76,706 households were surveyed and 75,234 children between the ages of 5 and 16 were included.

At the same time, a total of 4,872 schools that were reopened after being closed due to the epidemic were surveyed, while 2,427 schools that were not opened for the survey were surveyed by phone with their in-charges.