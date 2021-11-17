Aser Survey: Students are migrating from private schools to government schools, bumper admissions in UP and Kerala
In the last three years, students have migrated from private schools to government schools, with Uttar Pradesh and Kerala having the highest increase in government school enrollment. This information has come out in the Annual Status Education Report (ASER) 2021. The report is based on a survey of 25 states and territories. The survey was conducted on a total of 76,706 families and 75,234 children between the ages of 5 and 16. “At the all-India level, there is a clear shift from private schools to government schools,” the ASER 16th report, released on Wednesday, said. The figure was 32.5 per cent in 2018 and will rise to 24.4 per cent in 2021.
“It was found in all classes and among boys and girls. However, boys are still more likely to be admitted to private schools than girls,” the report said. The average enrollment in government schools in 2018 was 64.3 per cent, down from 65.8 per cent last year to 70.3 per cent. From 2006 to 2014, the number of admissions in private schools increased steadily.
School closed: big news for students! Schools and colleges in Delhi NCR will remain closed till further orders
According to the report, after staying at 30 percent for a few years, it dropped significantly during the epidemic years. Even before Kovid, there were more girls than boys in government schools. This will continue over time, the report said.
