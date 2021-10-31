Asghar Afghan retire after Namibia clash Former Afghanistan captain says goodbye to international cricket in mid of T20 World Cup 2021 broke MS Dhoni record this year

Senior Afghanistan batsman Asghar Afghan announced his retirement from international cricket on the night of 30 October 2021. He will play his last international match against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday i.e. 31 October 2021. The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced this on its Twitter handle on Saturday. “Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has decided to retire from all forms of cricket after the match against Namibia,” the board wrote.

Asghar Afghan, 33, has played 6 Tests and 114 ODIs so far. He will end his international career with 75 T20 Internationals. He has led Afghanistan in 115 matches across formats and scored 4215 runs. Afghan also holds the record for winning most T20 International matches as a captain.

Under his leadership, Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 41 runs in Abu Dhabi in March this year. This was his 42nd win as captain in T20 Internationals. With this victory, he broke the record of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He is now the joint captain with England captain Eoin Morgan with the most number of T20Is in T20Is. He also holds the record for captaining the most consecutive matches in T20 Internationals. He has led the Afghanistan team in 46 consecutive matches in T20 Internationals.

Asghar Afghan was the captain of the team when Afghanistan made his Test debut in 2018 against India. Under his leadership, the team won two Tests and lost in as many matches. As captain, he led Afghanistan to victory in 34 of 59 ODIs. Under his leadership, Afghanistan had to face defeat in 21 One Day International matches.

He won 42 out of 52 matches as T20 International captain. Afghan made his ODI debut against Scotland in 2009. He played his first T20 International against Ireland in 2010.

Afghan scored the highest score of 164 against Zimbabwe in his final Test. He shared a 307-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi (200 not out) in that match. The partnership proved crucial, as Afghanistan scored 545 runs in the first innings to beat Zimbabwe by six wickets. His only ODI century came in 2017, when he scored 101 against Ireland and helped the team win by 34 runs.

Afghan was appointed captain in place of Mohammad Nabi soon after the 2015 World Cup. He remained in this position for four years. Gulbadin Naib was made the captain of the Afghanistan team, replacing him before the 2019 World Cup.

In December 2019, Afghan began his second stint as captain, but was again removed from the position in May 2021. Afghanistan have won one match and lost one match in Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far. They are second in the points table after Pakistan.