asghar-afghan-veteran-afghanistan-cricketer-tells-reason-of-his-sudden-retirement-with-tears-after-victory-against-namibia-in-t20-world-cup-2021 – The legendary ‘Afghan’ tears up Told with why the decision to retire in the middle T20 World Cup was taken, said

Afghanistan’s legendary cricketer Asghar Afghan has suddenly retired from the T20 world. His teammates were also very sad and surprised by his decision. At the same time, he also gave the reason for his decision after the match against Namibia.

Asghar Afghan, the former captain of the Afghanistan cricket team, had taken a sudden decision to retire in the middle of the T20 World Cup 2021. He suddenly announced his decision on the night of 30 October 2021 and said that he would play his last international match against Namibia on 31 October. Today, when he took farewell from the field for the last time, you can see the picture how the players greeted him.

After the victory against Namibia, the former Afghanistan captain got emotional in the presentation ceremony and said that, in the last match against Pakistan, we were deeply saddened. That’s why I decided to take retirement.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan had lost to Pakistan by five wickets in the last match of the Super 12 stage in which Asif Ali hit four sixes in the 19th over to help his team win. Pakistan needed 24 runs to win in the last two overs.

Not even 24 hours into the match, Afghan announced his decision to retire after the match against Namibia. As a captain, he holds the record of winning most T20 Internationals.

Afghan, who has led Afghanistan in 115 matches, wiped his tears after the end of the first innings against Namibia, saying, “We were hurt a lot in the last match so I decided to retire. There are so many memories, it was difficult for me. But I had to retire.

Asghar Afghan has played 6 Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20 Internationals (including the match against Namibia) for Afghanistan. He has scored a total of 4246 runs in all formats.

Afghan scored 31 off 23 balls against Namibia on Sunday and last batted for his team in international cricket. “I want to give a chance to the youth. I think this is a good opportunity for this. A lot of people are asking me why right now but this is something I can’t answer.

On his decision, his teammate Rashid Khan tweeted and wrote that, “It is very difficult to accept the decision of retirement of great player Asghar Afghan. He has been a mentor to me and many youngsters in the team. Their achievements and sacrifices cannot be compared. You will be sorely missed brother.