Asghar on Tim Payne: Asghar Afghan asks Tim Payne to refrain from making offensive statements

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has strongly criticized Australia’s Test captain Tim Payne.Asghar said he should not make an offensive statement without knowing the situation. Payne justified Cricket Australia’s decision to cancel a Test match against Afghanistan starting November 27, saying the Taliban had banned women from playing cricket and that it would be difficult for a team like ICC (International Cricket) Afghanistan to play in recognized tournaments. By the council.

In an open letter to Penn, the Afghan said that according to ICC rules, the country’s team has the right to play not only in the upcoming T20 World Cup but also in other ICC tournaments.

“It takes hard work and dedication to reach this level in cricket,” said Afghan. Afghanistan is a country with less facilities in cricket, they don’t have the infrastructure, yet where we are now and playing with the top 10 nations requires determination, passion and talent.

According to the Afghans, “So you should refrain from making aggressive statements that could differentiate Afghanistan cricket.” The 34-year-old former captain said cricket is now the number one sport in Afghanistan, followed by about 30 million Afghans.

The Afghan wrote, “This shows that you are either ignorant of the situation or are making such a contradictory statement. No matter what, you are destroying Afghan cricket and what you have achieved through hard work over the last decade.