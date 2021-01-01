Ash Barty Wimbledon: Wimbledon Updates: Barty and Piliskova compete for Wimbledon title

Carolina Piliskova of the Czech Republic made a strong comeback after losing the first set to reach the women’s singles final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament here on Thursday, where she will face world number one Ash Barty.

Piliskova defeated second-seeded Ariana Sublenka of Belarus 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals in an hour and 53 minutes, before Australian Barty defeated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6. (3) defeated.



Kerber had a chance to return to the second set after losing the first set against Barty. Kerber was serving for a 5-3 set, but lost her service at 0-40. The set was then pulled to a tiebreaker.

French Open 2019 winner Barty took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and then recorded her fourth match point win. Kerber’s backhand was then wrapped around the net. Barty won the Junior Wimbledon title in 2011, but has been away from tennis for almost two years due to ill health.

In the second semifinal, Sublenka had to face eight break points in the first set, but she defended them all. Of these, he saved 4 break points on 5 breaks. She then took advantage of Piliskova’s double error to win the first set at break point.

Piliskova, however, broke Sublenka’s serve in the second set to take a 3-2 lead. He then took a break point in the first game of the third set and then never looked back. Piliskova had not lost a single set in the tournament before this match.

