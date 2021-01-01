Asha Bhosale’s Birthday: Rare and interesting facts about playback singer Asha Bhosle’s birthday
Asha Bhosle, who has been in a different mood since childhood, was not stuck in any bondage. It is said that she loves to live her way. At the age of 16, Asha fell in love with Lata Mangeshkar’s secretary Ganapatrao Bhosale. That was almost twice as much as expected. After running away, the two got married and she became Asha Bhosle with Asha Mangeshkar. Both have three sons. It is said that the affair between the two was so bad that during the third pregnancy, Asha left her husband Ganapatrao’s house and came to her sister’s house. It was only after this that they separated and divorced in 1960. However, Ganapatrao also died in 1966.
After this RD Burman came into the life of Asha. Asha Bhosale married RD Burman in 1980. The two sang many songs together. I heard a lot about R. D. Burman. It is said that RD Burman’s mother was not happy about this relationship. Asha was older than Burman and her mother had clearly said, if you want to get married after marriage, bring her out of her body. After this the mother fell ill and she stopped recognizing people, after which the two got married. However, this relationship was not even their destiny and RD Burman’s marriage (1980-1994) took place only after 14 years of marriage.
