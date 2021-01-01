Asha Bhosale’s Birthday: Rare and interesting facts about playback singer Asha Bhosle’s birthday

Industry playback singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 88th birthday today (September 88, 2021). Asha was born in Sangli, Maharashtra. Asha Bhosale’s father Dinanath Mangeshkar was an actor and a classical singer and his daughters also had this quality. Lata Mangeshkar, the eldest daughter of the family, was burdened by the untimely demise of her father and was only 14 years old at the time. Lata Mangeshkar also started taking care of the family. There was an incident in Lata’s life which pampered her sisters when she was very angry with her younger sister Asha Bhosale.

The reason was Asha Bhosale’s marriage. Yes, when Asha Bhosale decided to get married, there was a lot of quarrel between these sisters who have ruled the Indian music world for decades. In fact, the problem is not marriage, but Lata Mangeshkar did not accept the decision to marry a man twice her age.



Asha Bhosle, who has been in a different mood since childhood, was not stuck in any bondage. It is said that she loves to live her way. At the age of 16, Asha fell in love with Lata Mangeshkar’s secretary Ganapatrao Bhosale. That was almost twice as much as expected. After running away, the two got married and she became Asha Bhosle with Asha Mangeshkar. Both have three sons. It is said that the affair between the two was so bad that during the third pregnancy, Asha left her husband Ganapatrao’s house and came to her sister’s house. It was only after this that they separated and divorced in 1960. However, Ganapatrao also died in 1966.

After this RD Burman came into the life of Asha. Asha Bhosale married RD Burman in 1980. The two sang many songs together. I heard a lot about R. D. Burman. It is said that RD Burman’s mother was not happy about this relationship. Asha was older than Burman and her mother had clearly said, if you want to get married after marriage, bring her out of her body. After this the mother fell ill and she stopped recognizing people, after which the two got married. However, this relationship was not even their destiny and RD Burman’s marriage (1980-1994) took place only after 14 years of marriage.