asha bhosle fondly remembers her sister lata didi after her last rites | Sister Asha Bhosle shares her first memory after Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

Narendra Modi paid tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and pay her last respects. During this, he also met Lata Mangeshkar’s family and consoled everyone. Narendra Modi shared pictures while meeting Lata ji’s family. Lata Mangeshkar’s granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor also appeared in this picture.

condolences to the family

After the last darshan of Lata ji, Narendra Modi was seen consoling her sister Asha Bhosle. It is worth noting that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were the two celebrities of the music world whose names were always taken together. Often there were reports of their fight, but both always laughed it off by calling it a common quarrel between sisters.

nephew performed the last rites

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of five siblings. He started singing at the age of 13, after the death of his father Dinanath Mangeshkar to support his family. Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s son Adinath Mangeshkar lit the fire to Lata Mangeshkar.

Anupam Kher consoles

After the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher reached her sister Asha Bhosle’s house to meet her. Sharing a picture with Asha ji, Anupam Kher wrote – Sometimes the deepest pain is hidden behind the biggest smile. This sad smile made me realize who Asha ji has lost as a sister. Talking about Lata ji to Asha ji was like supernatural. We shared some tears and some smiles together.

