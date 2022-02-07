asha bhosle fondly remembers her sister lata didi after her last rites | Sister Asha Bhosle shares her first memory after Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral
Narendra Modi paid tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and pay her last respects. During this, he also met Lata Mangeshkar’s family and consoled everyone. Narendra Modi shared pictures while meeting Lata ji’s family. Lata Mangeshkar’s granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor also appeared in this picture.
condolences to the family
After the last darshan of Lata ji, Narendra Modi was seen consoling her sister Asha Bhosle. It is worth noting that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were the two celebrities of the music world whose names were always taken together. Often there were reports of their fight, but both always laughed it off by calling it a common quarrel between sisters.
nephew performed the last rites
Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of five siblings. He started singing at the age of 13, after the death of his father Dinanath Mangeshkar to support his family. Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s son Adinath Mangeshkar lit the fire to Lata Mangeshkar.
Anupam Kher consoles
After the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher reached her sister Asha Bhosle’s house to meet her. Sharing a picture with Asha ji, Anupam Kher wrote – Sometimes the deepest pain is hidden behind the biggest smile. This sad smile made me realize who Asha ji has lost as a sister. Talking about Lata ji to Asha ji was like supernatural. We shared some tears and some smiles together.
Asha Bhosle on Prabhu Kunj
A few days back, Asha Bhosle while talking about Lata Mangeshkar’s health had told that she is recovering slowly but her health is improving a lot. She will soon recover and return home. But it is sad that this statement of Asha ji could not be proved true. May God give her the strength to fight this sorrow and may Lata ji’s soul rest in peace.
