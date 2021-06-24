Asha Bhosle’s daughter committed suicide by shooting herself

New Delhi. Asha Bhosle is known as a famous playback singer in Bollywood. He has made a place in crores of hearts with his melodious voice. Asha Bhosle started singing at the age of just 10. He has sung more than 12000 songs in different languages ​​in more than 1000 films. He was nominated not once but twice at the Grammy Award for his beautiful voice. Asha Bhosle saw many heights in her professional life, but the year 2012 proved to be very difficult for the singer.

Asha Bhosle’s daughter shot herself

Asha Tai had to go through a lot of grief in the year 2012. In the same year, his daughter Varsha committed suicide by shooting herself. This accident had completely broken Asha Tai. It is said that Asha Bhosle had come to participate in an award function. Varsha shot herself with her brother’s pistol.

It is said that Varsha was in depression for a long time and she had already tried to commit suicide. In 2008, Varsha had tried to commit suicide. After which he was admitted to the ICU of Jaslok Hospital.

Varsha was suffering from depression and diseases

Asha Bhosle’s daughter Varsha was battling the problem of obesity. Due to which she was suffering from depression and many diseases. Varsha was married to sports writer Hemant Kenkre, but they got divorced in the year 1998. After which she started living at her mother’s house. It is said that no one was in the house when Varsha shot herself. Let us tell you that Asha Bhosle has three children. Varsha was his second number daughter.

Asha Bhosle was married at a young age

