Asha Gopal, the first IPS of Madhya Pradesh, had killed the prize dacoits in Shivpuri, for the first time the miscreants had to face the female officer

When IPS Asha Gopal got the command of Shivpuri district, then this area used to be a stronghold of dacoits. At that time, she was one of some 16 women officers across the country. Asha was the second woman IPS officer after Kiran Bedi to hold independent charge of a district.

IPS Asha Gopal, the first woman ISS officer of Madhya Pradesh whose name shivered from goons-mawali to dacoits. Asha had cleared UPSC in 1976. After which he got the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Journey Begins: Asha Gopal was born on 14 September 1952 in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Father was an officer, and mother was an educationist. After his initial studies, he did MSc in Botany from Motilal Science College, Bhopal. After this he also got the job of Professor, but his mind was to clear UPSC and become an officer. That’s why she focused her full attention on the civil service and became successful in 1976.

Deployment in Shivpuri: Asha was the second woman after Kiran Bedi to be given the command of a district independently. His first posting was in Shivpuri, the dacoit affected area. Where he was encounter of many prize dacoits. This was the first time in the country that such a campaign was being led by a woman officer. This strict step of Asha Gopal brought her into the limelight overnight.

Information about dacoits: According to India Today, when this lady officer came to know about the hiding of gang of famous dacoit Devi Singh at that time, she set out towards Rajpur village, 125 km east of Shivpuri along with about 100 policemen. Where there was news of dacoits hiding. In the dark of night, the police surrounded the sugarcane field in which Devi Singh and his gang were hiding. The police waited till morning and then asked the dacoits to surrender. But instead of surrendering, the dacoits started firing. On which firing was also done by the police. Four bandits including dacoit Devi Singh were killed in this encounter.

Awards for Bravery: Asha Gopal was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry and the Meritorious Service Medal in 1984 for her bravery and commitment to service in a dacoit affected area. She married a German police officer in 1999. After this, wherever he was posted, the miscreants used to tremble at his name.

He successfully completed several difficult postings in the famous dacoit affected areas of Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s. He served the Madhya Pradesh Police for 24 years. After which he took voluntary retirement as Inspector General of Police.