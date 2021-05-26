Asha Parekh Feels Her Vacation With Helen, Waheeda Rahman Was More Like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara





New Delhi: Do You bear in mind the viral footage of Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, and Helen from Andaman Island? Properly, the netizens believed that the three veteran actors ought to star in Dil Chahta Hai, a movie about three pals vacationing collectively. Nonetheless, Asha Parekh feels it was extra like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor mentioned that it was presupposed to be a 'non-public affair'. She was quoted as saying, "We've no concept who took the photographs. More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen had been upset. They (Waheeda Rehman and Helen) are much more non-public individuals than me. Individuals had been sharing the photographs and saying the three of us ought to star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Why Dil Chahta Hai? I don't perceive. It was extra like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

She added that the image is from the top of March, simply earlier than lockdown occurred. She mentioned, "We thought it was a really non-public trip. We simply wished to get out, chill out. We've no concept who took the photographs. It was most likely some vacationers. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi pictures le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (these days, anybody can click on your footage with out your consent)."

Within the pictures, the beautiful actors will be seen posing on a ship earlier than they wore their life jackets and loved the breezy experience. Whereas Waheeda was seen sitting in a driver’s seat, Asha and Helen will be seen sitting in reverse instructions of the boat. In one other picture, Waheeda and Asha will be seen indulging in a dialog.

The three actors are from the golden period of Bollywood within the 60s and 70s. They’re pals for a few years and are sometimes noticed collectively at occasions and events.