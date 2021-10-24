Asha Parekh had narrated a story of her birth- If my mother had not been stopped, I would have been born in jail

Taking Asha Parekh in her womb, her mother jumped into the fight for freedom. When he was stopped, he had pulled his steps back.

Bollywood’s famous actress Asha Parekh earned a lot of name from her acting and dance. She was very brave from childhood. He had inherited bravery from his mother. Asha Parekh’s mother Sudha Parekh took part in the freedom struggle when she was pregnant. Taking Asha Parekh in her womb, she jumped into the freedom struggle. When he was stopped, he had pulled his steps back.

This was mentioned by Asha Parekh herself. Asha Parekh had told in Anu Kapoor’s radio show, ‘Suhana Safar with Anu Kapoor’, ‘My mother Sudha Parekh was a freedom fighter. The freedom struggle of 1942 was going on. My mother was leading the protest. Then my uncle saw that she is completely pregnant and what she is doing.

Asha Parekh had further said, ‘He came running and told his mother that your father-in-law is calling. So he had to leave the front. Otherwise I might have been born in jail.

Asha Parekh was first inspired to dance by her mother. When he saw that Asha Parekh’s feet started trembling when the music was played, he started teaching her dance. Asha Parekh had further told, ‘When Premnath ji saw me dancing, he said that this girl dances very well. So he brought Veena Rai ji, brought Madhubala ji to see this girl dancing.’

Asha Parekh got her first film at the age of 10 because of her dance. Bimal Roy cast her in the 1952 film ‘Maa’. Two years later, Asha Parekh appeared in another film, ‘Beti’. Asha Parekh was also seen in Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. After this Asha Parekh started concentrating on her studies.

Asha Parekh got her next big project in the form of ‘Goonj Uthi Shehnai’. The shooting of the film started and two days later she was fired from the film saying that Asha Parekh is not a star material. But after a few days, Asha Parekh got the film ‘Dil Deke Dekho’. The pair of Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor made a big splash in this film and Asha Parekh became an established actress of Hindi cinema.