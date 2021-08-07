Asha Parekh Reveals People Used To Ask Her If She Drunk After Seeing Her Red Eyes In The Kapil sharma Show – Do you drink alcohol? People started questioning after seeing Asha Parekh’s red eyes in the shooting, a funny anecdote was told on Kapil’s show

Bollywood’s famous actress Asha Parekh has made a tremendous identity with her acting in Hindi cinema. People still praise his acting and style. Asha Parekh has worked in black and white as well as color cinema. But the actress had to face a lot of problems while working in color cinema. At one time it had come that because of the light, his eyes started turning red, due to which people used to ask him, do you drink alcohol?

This story was told by Asha Parekh herself on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Talking about shooting for color Hindi films, Asha Parekh said, “My first color film was ‘Hum Hindustani’, for which people came with big lights. I still remember that I used to have a camera in front of me and big lights behind.”

Talking about this, Asha Parekh further said, “Due to the heat emanating from these lights, the area below my neck was burnt. The reflectors were such that the eyes turned red. Seeing my eyes, people started asking why they have turned red, do you drink alcohol?

While on the show, Helen narrated the experience of working in color cinema and said, “I used to be very happy, because my clothes were very colourful. I also liked my look in Rangoli, so I loved that period a lot.” Apart from this, Asha Parekh had told in Kapil Sharma’s show that it was easy for her to work with actor Shammi Kapoor.



Talking about this, Asha Parekh had said, “Whatever he used to do, I used to catch that thing immediately. We had many songs that we did without a dance director. Apart from this, let us tell you that Asha Parekh was a great actress as well as a good dancer.

Asha Parekh had told in her interview that after completing the shift of films, she used to go for ballet dance shows. The people of his dance were so crazy that even the tickets of his show were sold in black.





