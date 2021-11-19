Ashes 2021-22 Tim Paine Trapped in sending dirty picture and explicit vulgar messages to fellow woman employee resigns from captaincy of Australian Test team

Ahead of the Ashes series against England, the Australian cricket team has suffered a major setback. Test team captain Tim Paine has resigned from his post. Tim Paine has been accused of sending obscene pictures and objectionable messages to a female colleague. Tim Paine sent obscene pictures and dirty messages to fellow employees in the year 2017. Tim Paine had to leave the captaincy after the message went viral.

The Australian Test team for the Ashes series was announced on 17 November 2021. The command of the team was in the hands of Tim Paine. Now fast bowler Pat Cummins can be made the captain of the Australian Test team in place of Tim Paine. However, Tim Paine is expected to remain in the team. Tim Paine, 36, was given the command of Australia’s Test team in 2018 after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

However, he has resigned following the latest developments that shook Australian cricket. Cricket Australia president Richard Freudenstein said: “Tim felt that the decision to step down as captain was in the best interest of his family and that of Australian cricket.”

“The board has accepted Tim’s resignation,” he said. The board will now work with the national selection panel to appoint a new captain. On the other hand, Tim Paine burst into tears as soon as he faced the media. He confirmed how she got trapped in the text exchange and gave up command of the team. However, he said that he will continue to be a part of the team.

He said, ‘Today I am announcing my resignation as the captain of the Australian men’s cricket team. It is a difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket. About four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then colleague.

“At the time, the text exchange was the subject of a thorough investigation by the CA (Cricket Australia) Integrity Unit. I fully participated in it. That investigation and the Cricket Tasmania HR investigation found that there was no breach of Cricket Australia’s code of conduct.

Tim Paine said, ‘Although I was acquitted, I deeply regretted the incident at the time, and still do today. I spoke to my wife and family at that time. I am very grateful for their apologies and support.’

Tim Paine said, ‘However, I recently learned that these private text exchanges have gone public. On consideration, I found that my actions in 2017 did not meet the standards of the Australian cricket captain or the wider community. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain caused to my wife, my family and the other side.

“I am sorry for the damage this has caused to the reputation of our sport,” he said. I believe this is the right decision for me as captain with immediate effect. I don’t want any unwanted disruption to the team ahead of the Ashes series. I have liked my role as the captain of the Australian cricket team. Leading the Australian men’s Test team has been the greatest privilege of my sporting life.