Ashes 2021 Ben Stokes Overstepped 14 Times Umpires Given Only 2 No Balls David Warner Gets Several Chances To Survive Watch Videos

Ben Stokes overstepped 14 times on the second day of the first Test of the 2021 Ashes series but the third umpire gave no balls only twice. Also, one of these 2 no balls was such on which David Warner was clean bowled. A funny video of him also came in which he survived while running out.

Ben Stokes overstepped 14 times on the second day of the first Test of the 2021 Ashes series but the third umpire gave no balls only twice. Also, one of these 2 no balls was such on which David Warner was clean bowled. A funny video of him also came in which he survived while running out.

The Ashes series 2021 between England and Australia has started. Ben Stokes did something that gave David Warner many lives on the second day of the first Test match being played at the Gabba ground in Brisbane. Also, the umpiring once again came under controversy. In fact, the English all-rounder overstepped 14 times but the umpire gave no balls only twice.

One of those two no balls was a no ball when David Warner was batting on just 17 runs. After this he played a brilliant innings of 94 runs. At the same time, this was not the only occasion when Warner got life.

Another video surfaced in which Warner went ahead to play the shot, when his balance got disturbed and the bat got out of hand. But Haseem Hameed, standing at short leg, could not get him out with a throw. In this video you can see that Warner moves ahead from the crease and falls after losing his balance. The ball goes to Hameed.

After falling, Warner tries to keep his bat in the crease and the bat leaves his hand. Meanwhile, the bat crosses the line but Warner is away. Fielder Haseeb Hameed does the right thing, who misses the throw. Warner would have had to return to the pavilion if the throw had happened.

Umpires in the circle with Stokes’ no ball

According to Australia’s Ashes broadcaster and website cricket.com.au, Ben Stokes crossed his leg line 14 times during the overstep. But the umpire gave no ball only twice and one of them was the bowled wicket of Warner when he was on 17 runs.

It is worth noting that for some time now third umpire takes decision on no ball through technique. But after these mistakes from third umpire Paul Wilson at Gabba, questions have been raised on Gabba’s technical system. On the other hand, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting called it unfortunate during the commentary.

Talking about what happened in the first Test of this Ashes series so far, England were all out for just 147 runs while batting first. Newly appointed captain Pat Cummins took 5 wickets in his name. In response, Australia took the lead till the third session of the second day.