Ashes David Warner suffers nervous 90s in 2nd consecutive match Gloves given to little fan returning pavilion Watch Video

Australia, who won the first Test of the Ashes series by 9 wickets against England, got off to a great start in the second match as well. However, his opener David Warner fell victim to nervous nineties (90s) in the second match in a row. On his way back to the pavilion, he looked quite desperate. While returning to the pavilion, he gave his gloves to a young fan.

Cricket Australia has shared the video of the incident on social media. It is seen in the video that the little fan is not bloated with joy after receiving the gloves of his star cricketer. He kept the gloves on his chest. The second Ashes Test began on 16 December 2021 at the Adelaide Oval ground in Adelaide. This is Pink Ball i.e. Day-Night Test Match.

89 run overs were played on the first day. Australia scored 221 for 2 in 89 overs. Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 95 and Steve Smith on 18 at the end of the game. Pat Cummins is out in this match. Because of this, the command of the Australian team is in the hands of Steve Smith.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat. Australia Marcus Harris and David Warner opened the innings. Australia got off to a bad start. He lost his first wicket on the score of 4 runs. Stuart Broad of England caught Marcus Harris at the hands of Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler is a part of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He jumped to his right and took a catch of Marcus. Cricket Australia has also released a video of Butler taking the catch on social media.

Harris could only score 3 runs. David Warner then put on a 172-run partnership for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne. When Warner was on the score of 95, he was caught by Stuart Broad off Ben Stokes. Captain Steve Smith came to bat in place of Warner.

Earlier, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, who returned to the England team, did not allow the Australian batsmen to play freely, putting pressure in the first session. David Warner had scored 20 off 72 balls and Marnus Labuschagne 16 off 54 balls till lunch time while battling England’s fast attack. Meanwhile, David Warner also got life in the 8th over. Till that time he could score only one run in 28 balls. He was given the benefit of the doubt by the TV umpire.

In a dramatic pre-match development, three hours before the toss, Cricket Australia announced that Pat Cummins would not be able to play. Cummins had come in close contact with a corona-infected person during dinner at a restaurant on Wednesday night. However, his corona test report came negative.

Smith is the third captain for Australia in the last three Tests. Smith lost the captaincy and had to face a two-year ban for ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test in South Africa in 2018.

Tim Paine stepped down from the captaincy last month after it came to light four years ago for sending obscene messages to a female colleague. After that the reins were handed over to the fast bowler Cummins. Under his captaincy, Australia won the first Ashes Test by nine wickets.