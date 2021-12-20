Ashes English captain Joe Root injured twice in day Ball hit on private part groin Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tears in eyes Watch Video

Australia won the second Test of the Ashes series by 275 runs. He won the first test by 9 wickets. In the second Test, England’s second innings was all out for 192 runs in 113.1 overs.

England’s poor performance in the Ashes series continues. However, his captain Joe Root tried hard to avoid the team’s defeat in the second Test, but failed. Even bad luck did not leave him in the second Test. He got injured twice on the fourth day of the second Test. He got hurt once during net practice and once during the match.

Australia won the second Test of the Ashes series by 275 runs. He won the first test by 9 wickets. In the second Test, England’s second innings was all out for 192 runs in 113.1 overs. During the net practice before the fourth day of the second Test of the Ashes, Joe Root was hit by his own partner’s ball on the groin.

When the third day’s play was over, Australia had scored 45 for one in the second innings. Perhaps this is the reason why Joe Root was preparing himself in the nets to bat before the start of the fourth day’s play.

Root knew that he would have to come out to bat today. However, after some time an accident happened to them. A ball from the team’s throw-down specialist hit his groin. He groaned in pain. He had to leave the net session. He was taken for a scan.

Due to this, he did not even land for fielding for a long time. When he was declared fit, he took to the field. He also took 2 wickets. Australia declared the second innings at 230 for 9 in 61 overs. After this the England team came out to bat.

However, his 2 wickets fell within 22 overs. Opener Haseeb Hameed returned to the pavilion without opening an account. David Malan, who came in his place, became the victim of Richardson on the score of 20 runs. Due to this Root had to come out to bat.

Root held onto one end. However, two overs before the end of the day’s play, another accident happened to him. Mitchell Starc’s ball hit his private part. Root fell to the ground as soon as the ball was hit. The medical team examined him.

After a while he got up again to bat. However, during this time he seemed to be troubled by pain. He was having trouble getting runs. This affected his batting. Starc made him his victim in the last over of the fourth day.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was doing commentary when Root was injured. Ponting expressed grief when the ball hit Root’s private part. However, when Root started to bat later, Ponting burst into laughter.

He laughed so much that tears welled up in his eyes. Actually, Ponting laughed at the way Root was running while taking the run. @7Cricket has also shared its video on Twitter.