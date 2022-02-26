Sports

Ashes of Medina Spirit to be interred in Kentucky

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ashes of Medina Spirit to be interred in Kentucky
Written by admin
Ashes of Medina Spirit to be interred in Kentucky

Ashes of Medina Spirit to be interred in Kentucky

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The ashes of the ineligible 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be buried on a leisure farm for thorough horse in Kentucky.

The Old Friends said Friday that the donkey’s ashes will be buried in a memorial garden with 1999 Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and 2002 Derby winners War Emblem.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The farm will host an open room for fans to visit the cemetery on April 5.

The Medina Spirit broke down and died after a workout on December 6 in Santa Anita, California. He was trained by Bob Buffett, who also trained the symbol of war. According to the California Horse Racing Board, a necrosis of Medina Spirit showed no specific cause of death, according to test results released earlier this month. The donkey was burned.

File - John Velazquez crosses the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, this Saturday, May 1, 2021, riding the Medina Spirit.

File – John Velazquez crosses the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, this Saturday, May 1, 2021, riding the Medina Spirit.
(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, file)

Buffart and his wife, Jill, said in a statement, “We and everyone in the barn loved Medina Spirit very much.” “We are saddened by his loss, but relieved to know that he will be buried among the best of all time racing at Old Friends.”

Earlier this week, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission snatched the Medina Spirit from its victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby. After the race in May, Colt tested positive for the steroid, betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but prohibited on race day. Buffett was later banned for two years by Churchill Downs.

READ Also  Haaland should copy Lewandowski and continue developing at Dortmund - Watzke

Second place winner Mandalun has been promoted to first place. An Buffett attorney said an appeal was planned.

Amr Zedan, who owns the Zedan Racing Cole, said: “He brought us a lot of joy during his time, and we will always cherish his great victory in the Kentucky Derby. The Medina Spirit was really the heart of the champion He will be buried with some of the best and most wonderful people. “

#Ashes #Medina #Spirit #interred #Kentucky

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Depay pushing for Lyon departure

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment