Ashes of Medina Spirit to be interred in Kentucky



The ashes of the ineligible 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be buried on a leisure farm for thorough horse in Kentucky.

The Old Friends said Friday that the donkey’s ashes will be buried in a memorial garden with 1999 Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and 2002 Derby winners War Emblem.

The farm will host an open room for fans to visit the cemetery on April 5.

The Medina Spirit broke down and died after a workout on December 6 in Santa Anita, California. He was trained by Bob Buffett, who also trained the symbol of war. According to the California Horse Racing Board, a necrosis of Medina Spirit showed no specific cause of death, according to test results released earlier this month. The donkey was burned.

Buffart and his wife, Jill, said in a statement, “We and everyone in the barn loved Medina Spirit very much.” “We are saddened by his loss, but relieved to know that he will be buried among the best of all time racing at Old Friends.”

Earlier this week, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission snatched the Medina Spirit from its victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby. After the race in May, Colt tested positive for the steroid, betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but prohibited on race day. Buffett was later banned for two years by Churchill Downs.

Second place winner Mandalun has been promoted to first place. An Buffett attorney said an appeal was planned.

Amr Zedan, who owns the Zedan Racing Cole, said: “He brought us a lot of joy during his time, and we will always cherish his great victory in the Kentucky Derby. The Medina Spirit was really the heart of the champion He will be buried with some of the best and most wonderful people. “