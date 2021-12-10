Ashes remind Deepak Chahar in 1st Test England fan proposes his Australian girlfriend in stands WATCH VIDEO

The first Test of the Ashes 2021-2022 began on 8 December at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Along with this, there was a tussle among the audience as well. Fans of Australia and England take this series very seriously and the enthusiasm in the stands also seems to be on the rise.

The Ashes cricket series is known for the fierce rivalry between Australia and England. When this prestigious series starts, the emotions of the cricketers and supporters of both the countries also seem to boil. Words are exchanged against each other and the pressure is at its peak.

The first Test of the Ashes 2021-2022 began on 8 December at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Along with this, there was a tussle among the audience as well. Fans of Australia and England take this series very seriously and the enthusiasm in the stands also seems to be on the rise. However, a rare incident happened on Friday, 10 December, when an England fan proposed to an Australian girl in the stands. This fan from England is also a member of the famous Burmese Army.

Brisbane Barmese member Rob Hale proposed to his girlfriend Natalie on the third day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Natalie was shocked by this offer. He immediately said yes to the marriage. The Barmy Army of England has tweeted the video of the proposal. She wrote in the caption, ‘In the year 2017 during the last test of the Ashes series, Rob Hale met Natalie with the Burmese Army! Congratulations guys.’

The incident reminded Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar. Deepak Chahar surprised everyone by proposing his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on the field after the match ended during the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Deepak Chahar proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj sitting on his knee in front of the audience. Jaya also did not delay and immediately said yes. Later the two hugged and exchanged rings. Click here for full news.

Not only this, during the ODI match played between Team India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November 2020, the Indian fan proposed to the Australian girl.

During the match, the Indian fan proposed to the Australian girl with a ring in her hand while sitting on her knee. Seeing this, the girl was shocked with happiness. He said yes without wasting any time.