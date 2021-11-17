Ashes Series Australian team announced Pakistani origin Usman Khawaja return after 2 years no place for wicketkeeper Matthew Wade MOM Against Pakistan match T20 World Cup 2021

Usman Khawaja has not played for Australia since his exit from the team during the 2019 Ashes series. However, he has done well for Queensland in domestic cricket. He can challenge Travis Head for a place in the middle order.

Middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja has been included in Australia’s 15-man squad for the first Test of the Ashes series against England starting next month. However, Matthew Wade, who snatched the match from Pakistan’s jaws in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup, is not in the team.

Matthew Wade played an important role in taking Australia to the final by hitting 3 sixes in the last 3 balls of the 19th over in the semi-file match against Pakistan. Wade, the wicket-keeper batsman, scored 41 runs in 17 balls with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match. However, his same teammates David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are part of the Australian team in the Ashes series.

Australian selector George Bailey said Usman Khawaja is in good shape at the Sheffield Shield. Khawaja has so far scored runs in 44 Test matches at an average of around 41. It also includes eight centuries. “He adds calmness and feel to the batting order,” Bailey said. Has been performing well at Test level. Apart from this, he can bat at any position in the batting order.

Marcus Harris, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine, is likely to continue with David Warner as the opening partner, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will bat at number three and four.

The fast bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be backed by Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, while veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been roped in as well as leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Mitchell Marsh, the hero of the eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup, has not been picked in the team. The selectors have shown confidence in Cameron Green as the all-rounder. However, Marsh has been included in the Australia A squad.

Australia Test Team: DayWid Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Ashton Egger, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nick Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketty, Bryce Street.