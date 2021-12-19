Ashes Test Covid-19 Scare Continues As Two Journalists Covering Adelaide Test Tested Corona Positive One Of Them Interviewed David Malan

In the second test of the Ashes series, once again the threat of corona has come to the fore. Two media persons who came to cover the ongoing day-night test at the Adelaide Oval have been found to be Corona positive. One of them also interviewed David Malan.

Two media persons covering the second Ashes cricket test between Australia and England have tested positive for COVID-19. One of these media persons is also one who interviewed English batsman David Malan. This information has been shared by Fox Cricket on Twitter.

According to ‘abc.net.au’, “Two members of the media covering the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval have tested positive for COVID-19. The Stadium Management Authority has said that a broadcast worker has tested positive for the virus during routine testing.

The Stadium Management Authority said, “We have been informed that during the sixth day’s routine testing, the Kovid result of another member of the foreign media has come positive. The man was working at the Media Center in the Western Stand. He and the people who came in close contact with him did not come to the stadium today.

The ‘ABC Grandstand’ team has been told not to broadcast from the ground until they have been approved by the South Australia Department of Health and the Oval management but will continue to broadcast today’s game from a remote venue.

Andrew Moore of ABC Grandstand said, “I was tested this morning as part of travel arrangements and when we returned to the hotel room we were told to stay where you are… not to go to the Adelaide Oval until South Australia Health Approval is not obtained from the department and the Adelaide Oval management.

According to the website, Moore said he believed a member of the British media had tested positive. On Sunday, 80 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in South Australia, the largest number since the start of the Kovid-19 epidemic. After getting Kovid positive in the Ashes test of media persons, once again the Ashes series is under threat.

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second Test due to close contact with a Kovid infected during a dinner at a restaurant in Adelaide. This is the reason why after three years, Steve Smith can once again be seen captaining the Australian team.