Ashes Thunderstorm Captured in Adelaide Oval Stadium During Second Test Played With Pink Ball Also Blast Heard Outside The Stadium

During the ongoing second Ashes Test between Australia and England, the picture of lightning on the field was captured in the camera. Apart from this, a loud explosion was also heard during the match.

Lightning struck the middle ground on the second day of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia. There was also a loud explosion outside the stadium in the day-night match being played at the Adelaide Oval ground. After which the match was immediately stopped and the players were sent out of the field. However, lightning did not fall inside the stadium.

Cricket Australia has also shared a picture of lightning while posting it on Twitter. In the caption accompanying the picture, CA wrote that, ‘The game has been stopped due to bad weather.’ After this both the umpires also decided to end the second day’s play ahead of time.

The weather suddenly deteriorated during England’s innings on the second day of the Pink Ball Test being played in Adelaide. This loud lightning was seen just outside the Oval Stadium. This incident was of the 9th over of England’s innings. Its picture was also captured in the stump camera. Apart from Cricket Australia, David Warner also posted this picture on Twitter.

Due to the lightning, there was a loud explosion outside the stadium and in a short time it started raining. Due to sudden deteriorating weather, both the field umpires directed the players to return to the pavilion immediately. By the stumps of the second day, England had lost two wickets for 17 runs.

Brief description of 2nd Ashes Test

If we talk about this Test match, playing the first day on the second day, Australia had declared their innings by scoring 473 runs for 9 wickets. When England started playing on the third day, captain Joe Root and left-handed batsman David Malan handled the innings well. However, after dinner, both could not last long.

On the third day, in the second session of the game, Chris Green first showed the way to the pavilion for 62 runs to Joe Root. After this Mitchell Starc dismissed David Malan for 80 runs. Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne scored a century of 103 runs for Australia.