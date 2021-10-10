Ashish K Abba Jaan: Why Narendra Modi is not removing Ajay Mishra from the cabinet ?: Why PM Modi is not removing Ashish’s Abbajan? Owesi, who reached UP, made a sarcastic remark

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, while addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, UP, lashed out at the BJP. Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, he said, “Why doesn’t Prime Minister Modi remove Ashish Mishra’s Abba Jaan who was trampling farmers by car?” Ashish’s father Ajay Mishra Teni is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), held a public meeting at Sadulla Nagar in the Utraula assembly constituency in Balrampur. Meanwhile, in a caricature tone, he fired all his trembling arrows at the BJP. Owaisi asked why Yogi is saving the life of Ashish’s father. Because his name is Ajay Mishra, he is a Union Minister. If the name had been Atik Ahmed instead of Ajay Mishra, a bulldozer would have been running at his house.



Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, are the opponents looking for opportunities for themselves? Leaders came into the discussion more than farmers

He said, ‘Yogiji! Abba Jaan’s name is Ajay. If it was too much, the house would have been bulldozed. Are you silent on this matter? People want to know. Owaisi said that the reason for this is that Ajay Mishra belongs to the upper caste. Elections are approaching. He will not get upper caste votes. If his name was Atik instead of Ashish, wouldn’t he have driven a bulldozer to his house?

Owaisi said, ‘Why didn’t Narendra Modi remove Ajay Mishra from the cabinet? If the father is a minister, the car is his, 5 farmers died because of this, he warned the people and 5 farmers were killed in 2 days, why doesn’t Narendra Modi remove him? ‘

Lakhimpur violence: Modi government’s minister’s son kills people

Owaisi appealed to Muslims to come together. He said they have to show their strength. The Majlis will have to vote for this. There is no Muslim leader in UP yet. This will only happen if they vote for the Majlis.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was arrested on Saturday night. Ashish was arrested after a 12-hour interrogation at the Lakhimpur Crime Branch office. Later in the night, Ashish was produced before a magistrate. From here, Ashish Mishra was remanded in judicial custody till Monday. The case is set to go to trial on Monday. During the interrogation, Ashish Mishra did not answer many questions. He was later arrested.