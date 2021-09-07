ashish kacholia: Ashish Kacholia stock: Ashish Kacholia’s stock portfolio has returned 66%

Ashish Kacholia News: The BSE Sensex has risen 22% in the first eight months of this year, while the stock portfolio of veteran investor Ashish Kacholia has returned 66%. If we talk about the top 10 stocks included in Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio, no stock has returned less than 50 per cent so far.The company with the largest stock holding by veteran investor Ashish Kacholia has emerged as a master multibagger. In the first 8 months of this year, Master has given 139% return. Ashish Kacholia has about 2.82 per cent stake in the IT company. As per Mastek’s share price on Friday, Ashish Kacholia’s share has reached Rs 208 crore. Vaibhav Global, Ashish Kacholia’s second largest city, has returned 55% this year.

Read also: Rahul said – BJP has reduced the power of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati

How much to return in which stock

Ashish Kacholia’s stake in electronic repair company Vaibhav Global has reached Rs 178 crore. Poly Medicare, a company invested by Ashish Kacholia, has returned 93% in the first eight months of this year. Birlasoft, the fourth-largest company owned by Kacholia, has returned 62 per cent this year. As of Friday’s price, Kacholia has a stake in Birlasoft worth Rs 131 crore.

Multibagger returns

Ashish’s investment company Apollo Tricot Tubes and Shelley Engineering have given 101 and 130 per cent returns in 2021 respectively. In addition, NIIT contributed 51%, HLE Glasscoat 215% and Apollo Pipes 124% with Ashish Investments. If we talk about Ashish companies, 5 shares have given multibagger returns in the first 8 months of this year. Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio was valued at Rs 1,039 crore at the end of December 2020, reaching ₹ 1,687 crore on Friday.

And how much space?

If we talk about four analysts, according to them, Mastek has been given a target of 2840. Accordingly, the company’s shares may have a 1% weakness. According to analysts, shares of Birlasoft could rise another 20 percent. Analysts in Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio did not pay much attention to other stocks.

Also read: The economy is recovering from Corona, with industrial production up 11.5 per cent in July