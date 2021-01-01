Ashish Nehra supports Ishant: Ashish Nehra supports Ishant Sharma: Ashish Nehra supports Ishant Sharma

New Delhi

Ishant Sharma’s performance in the Leeds Test was not very good. This led to a lot of criticism of him. However, former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has been surprised by this. He said he was surprised by Sharma’s criticism after a poor performance in just one match. Ishant did not take a single wicket in the third Test of the series against England. England leveled the series by defeating India by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds.

Ishant Sharma bowled 22 overs and scored 92 runs at an average of 4.18. Ishant’s performance at Headingley was the worst of India’s five fast bowlers. However, skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Shami say there is no problem with Ishant’s fitness. Though Ishant has thrown many no-balls, questions are being raised about it.

Nehra, however, wondered why people were criticizing Ishant. “It would be unfair if we judged Ishant Sharma on the basis of just one Test match or started discussing his place in the team,” he said at an event hosted by India’s official broadcaster Sony Sports Network. Yesterday someone asked me, will Headingley be Ishant’s last Test match? I was surprised that someone asked me this question.

Nehra, who has played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20I matches for India, further said that Ishant’s place in the team should not be questioned on the basis of just one match.

He said, ‘You can’t judge a bowler like Ishant Sharma based on his performance in just one match. Yes, we have four or five bowlers and they have a tough fight. But you can’t go with a different bowler in every Test match.

He further said that India did not lose the Headingley Test because of Ishant Sharma. Nehra admitted that Ishant’s performance in the Herringley Test was not good but further said that a player with Ishant’s experience could change the course of the match at any time.

Nehra said, ‘Ishant bowled a no ball here and so did Jaspreet Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, I think Ishant Sharma was not feeling well. We lost the match, so there’s a lot of discussion on that. Ishant was not the reason for our defeat. But we should not forget that he did not play the first match due to injury. But he has played more than 100 Test matches and this led to a quick comeback in the Tests at the start of the second Test.

When Nehra was asked if Ishant would be rested in the fourth Test? Nehra said offspinner Ashwin could get a place in the fourth Test, so either Mohammad Siraj or Ishant could be left out.

