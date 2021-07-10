Ashleigh Barty Wins Wimbledon Women’s Singles Title

Ashleigh Barty won her first singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday, beating Karolina Pliskova, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Barty is the world’s No.1 player and was the No.1 seed, but she wasn’t considered a hot favorite at the start of Wimbledon, a tournament she never won. Last month, Barty had to retire in the middle of his second round match at Roland Garros due to a left hip injury.

“It’s amazing,” said Barty, upset, as she clutched the trophy.

She did not compete in a grass warm-up before Wimbledon, but won six straight All England Club victories without losing a set before the final. Barty is the first Australian to win the Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won it in 1980.

Barty idolized Goolagong Cawley and paid tribute to him throughout this year’s tournament by wearing a version of her scalloped hem dress.