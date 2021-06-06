Ashley Benson holds hands with a mystery man during night out in Los Angeles

Ashley Benson not too long ago reunited with her ex boyfriend G-Eazy, months after the pair put an finish to their almost year-long romance.

However the Fairly Little Liars actress was noticed having fun with a night out in town with a mystery man in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Benson and her date held hands as they walked side-by-side down a sidewalk, and later after they jumped again into the identical automotive to make their solution to their subsequent vacation spot.

New merchandise? Ashley Benson proudly packed on the PDA during a night out with a mystery man in Los Angeles on Saturday

The pair already seemed to be on the identical web page, in the style division, from the appears to be like of their respective ensembles.

The actress, 31, showcased her gams in what seemed to be a black minidress that was barely lined up with a basic black leather-based jacket.

She rounded out her look with black knee-high boots and her shoulder-length blonde tresses with a half in the center.

Woman in black: The Fairly Little Liars star, 31, stepped out in an all-black ensemble consisting of a basic leather-based jacket, knee-high boots and what seemed to be a minidress

In retaining with their trend theme, her man towered over her 5ft4in determine in black denims with a almost similar black leather-based jacket over a white t-shirt.

He additionally donned matching sneakers and a baseball cap over his quick black hair.

Eager to play it secure, Benson additionally wore a protecting masks over her mouth and nostril amid the lingering COVId-19 disaster.

Whereas showing to shun the lights of the adoring cameras, the pair had no concern with placing their affection on show for all to see whereas making their manner round city.

In trend sync: The actress’ mystery man wore a related black outfit, which included a basic leather-based jacket, denims and sneakers

The Southern California native reportedly cut up from G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum), 32, this previous February after courting for about eight months.

However then, in early Might, the previous couple had been seen out collectively, which sparked hypothesis that they could have restarted their romance.

Earlier than courting the singer, Benson had a well-publicized romance with prime mannequin, Cara Delevingne.

Alongside with her breakout position in Fairly Little Liars (2010-2017), Benson has additionally appeared in the daytime cleaning soap Days Of Our Lives ( 2004-2007) and the fantasy collection Eastwick (2009-2010).

Her movie profession contains Spring Breakers (2012), alongside Selena Gomez, James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens, and the comedy-drama Elvis & Nixon (2016) that starred Michael Shannon, Kevin Spacey and Colin Hanks.