Ashley Benson is seen for the 2nd time with ex G-Eazy after dates with Sofia Richie’s ex

Ashley Benson and her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy have been noticed out having dinner collectively two months after their cut up.

The Spring Breakers actress and the rapper, each 31, have been eating with pals at the Rainbow Room Bar And Grill in West Hollywood on Monday night time.

Rumors of a reconciliation between the pair have been swirling since Ashley was seen going for a journey in G-Eazy’s Ferrari final month.

Nonetheless, the Fairly Little Liars star has just lately been out on two dates with Sofia Richie’s ex, Matthew Morton, 27.

She additionally took the city on Sunday night time as she partied at the Bootsy Bellows grand re-opening celebration in West Hollywood with a male buddy.

But, Ashley and G-Eazy have been reportedly getting very shut and comfy at the desk earlier than leaving collectively at the finish of their meal.

Two different pals joined them at the Rainbow Room and so they spent the remainder of the night time at considered one of their buddy’s house.

Ashley was rocking a traditional black leather-based jacket with a mini skirt and knee excessive black alligator leather-based cowboy boots.

She eliminated her jacket whereas at the restaurant, revealing an attractive black bandeau high.

She was additionally carrying a silver chain hyperlink belt that accentuated her tiny waist. The gorgeous blonde’s hair fell beneath her shoulders as she sipped her cocktail.

The starlet stepped out for a fast smoke break earlier than taking off with her ex. The No Restrict hitmaker donned a purple cotton trucker’s jacket over a black t-shirt for the outing.

He was sporting black denims and black and white sneakers as he strolled down the avenue with a buddy.

Whereas the former couple appeared shut on Monday night time, an Leisure Tonight insider has mentioned that there is ‘nothing left between him and Ashley romantically talking.’

They co-starred in an upcoming slasher film referred to as 18 & Over which ‘completed filming an extended time in the past,’ however which they nonetheless should plug.

‘There aren’t any laborious emotions on both finish now that the mud from their break up has settled, however they don’t seem to be speeding to get again collectively and are not speaking about getting again collectively for now,’ mentioned the supply of their ‘cordial’ rapport.

Final 12 months it was reported that Ashley’s ex-girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, had began seeing G’s former flame Halsey, 25, who is now pregnant with her first baby with Alev Aydin.

Whereas Cara and Ashley have been collectively for practically two years earlier than splitting final 12 months, G-Eazy — who’s actual title is Gerald Earl Gillum — and Halsey cut up again in 2018.

The pair reportedly linked romantically whereas engaged on their duet Him And I, however separated following hypothesis that he had cheated on her, and the former couple have continued to throw jabs at one another via their music.

Following his cut up from Halsey, the I Imply It rapper was beforehand linked to Yasmin Wijnaldum and Megan Thee Stallion earlier than he was noticed out with Ashley, simply weeks after her breakup from Cara.