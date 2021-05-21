Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya break down in tears during baby daughter Azaylia’s funeral



Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee broke down in tears during their baby daughter Azaylia’s funeral procession on Friday morning, after she tragically died final month following a courageous battle with cute myeloid leukaemia.

Crowds lined the streets in Nuneaton’s city centre because the eight-month-old was given an exquisite ship off in a white horse-drawn carriage, forward of her personal service.

The couple, who had documented their daughter’s struggle towards leukaemia on social media, named her funeral ‘Azaylia Day’, and beforehand requested for her supporters to return outdoors to pay their respects to their little woman.

‘Likkle Lion’: Azaylia battled acute myeloid leukaemia for almost all of her life and was identified simply two months after she was born

A grieving Ashley, 30, wiped away tears as he turned overwhelmed with the emotion because the cortège started, with the group displaying their like to the couple and Azaylia by clapping and cheering during the 15-minute journey.

In a symbolic reference to Azaylia’s nickname ‘Likkle Lion’, 4 white horses wore orange feathers and have been draped in covers bearing her identify.

Ashley and his male buddies and household wore orange ties and pocket squares, whereas Safiyya, 34, wore gold letters which spelled Azaylia’s identify in her hair.

Flowers surrounded her coffin, whereas a floral tribute of her identify and Lion King toys have been displayed in a hearse which adopted the horse drawn carriage.

Azaylia was identified with the uncommon blood situation at simply two-months-old.

The couple beforehand introduced the small print of their little woman’s funeral, confirming her day of relaxation might be on Friday Might 21.

Ashley shared the replace with his followers, explaining that he and Safiyya had been planning Azaylia’s funeral and going again by means of their photos.

Heartbreaking: Lion King stuff toys and a floral tribute of her identify have been displayed in a hearse

He emotionally penned: ‘Me and Safiyya have been doing our easiest to remain sturdy however it’s unimaginable at instances.

‘We have simply needed to search by means of all of our photos and movies to decide on which of them to play on Azaylia’s day.

‘It has left us crushed on the actuality of what has occurred.’

Ashley then continued: ‘I stay in the mean time with fixed ache in my head, aching in my chest and anxiousness in my stomach.

‘The world appears gray by means of my eyes. The one color I see is an orange sky once we’re blessed sufficient to have it.

‘Fun is not fun, a smile is just not a smile and my life is simply not the identical. It by no means might be once more.

‘I strive my hardest to rise up and run, bike and occupy my thoughts. However I’m simply unhappy. So unhappy. I miss you a lot Azaylia.’

The couple inspired nicely wishers to line the streets of Nuneaton for her cortège as they shared particular timings and deliberate route for the 15 minute journey.

Crying: Ashley’s buddies additionally fought again tears because the group gathered forward of the funeral

Azaylia misplaced her battle with acute myeloid leukaemia in April when she was simply eight months outdated, and her dad and mom need her funeral to be an ‘uplifting day’ and celebration of her life.

The couple wrote: ‘Azaylia’s Day. We want to thank everybody for his or her prayers, phrases of sympathy & persistence over the previous few weeks, whereas we come to phrases with the lack of Azaylia.

‘We’ve been extremely moved by the help we have now acquired far and huge and all the gorgeous gesture of kindness will stay in hearts eternally.

‘We’ve been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to know how we may give individuals who want to pay their respects, the possibility to take action.

‘On account of present restrictions the household might be attending a non-public service of celebration of Azaylia’s life, however previous to the Azaylia’s service we might be giving Azaylia her final journey by means of Nuneaton city. The route the cortege might be taking is alongside:

‘Croft Highway – CV10 7DP (small automotive park by Tesco’s if required). Into Queens Highway – CV11 5LD. Roanne Ring Method – (Parking in City Centre, Abbey Road CV11 5NE). Proper into Coton Highway (Parking in Riversley Park CV11 5TY). And left into Avenue Highway (parking at Pingles Leisure CV11 4TX).

‘We might be touched and honored to see as lots of people who want, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets someplace alongside the route the cortége will proceed by means of.

‘We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s ultimate journey to stick to the present Covid laws, to take care of social distancing and to maintain inside your loved ones bubbles, it will guarantee everyone seems to be secure and following the foundations which might be set out.

‘As really troublesome because the day might be, we’re going to give it our all to maintain Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anybody attending to point out their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration because the cortege goes by!

‘We might like to make her ultimate journey a particular one as she watches from heaven. LETS GO CHAMP!

‘Particulars are – Azaylia’s day to happen on Friday twenty first Might 2021. The cortège might be leaving Croft highway at roughly 10.00am, making it is means by means of the designated route and ending in Avenue Highway (by the Pingles) at roughly 10.45am. We request that you simply stand someplace appropriate in some unspecified time in the future during this route.

The announcement comes after Ashley revealed the £1.6 million raised for Azaylia’s most cancers remedy will now be used for her funeral and to arrange a kids’s charity.