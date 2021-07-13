Ashley Nicole Black Is Competing Against Herself for an Emmy

She came from a family of musicians, so singing in an ensemble, she said – be it a musical theater or a performing choir – meant learning to breathe with others and sound as one voice. It set her up for when she found improv comedy, because she already knew how to collaborate – and how not to steal a scene. “I think I was picking up all the parts I needed to get to where I was going,” she said.

Updated July 13, 2021, 11:06 a.m. ET

After graduating from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 2007, she began a doctorate. program in performance studies at Northwestern University. She hated it and was anxious all the time, she said, so her parents offered her an improv class at the Second City comedy club in Chicago to let off steam.

When she took a comedy writing class there, a teacher took her aside to let her know she was a writer.

“People told me, ‘You should try this. You should try this, “and I had it uncomfortable,” Ms. Black said. “But ‘are you a writer? I was like, ‘yes.’ I completely changed my view of myself to be a writer first. And that’s when it all started to fall into place.

Chicago, Ms. Black said, is the best place in the world to learn comedy writing. There is an “emotion” that she found in Chicago that she appreciates in several of her associates, including Ms. Bee and Ms. Ruffin.

“What attracted me to Sam and Amber is that they admit to you that they live in the world,” she said. “And they might be upset about it, and they might be upset about it, and they might cry in front of the camera, because they’re not taken out of it.” They are part of it. “