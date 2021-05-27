Ashley Robert’s make-up artist applies fake tan to her bosom as she slips into busty white dress

Ashley Roberts was making ready for a photoshoot on Wednesday and shared a hilarious Instagram clip of her make-up artist making use of fake tan to her bosom earlier than fanning it dry with a chunk of paper.

Ashley, 39, donned a stunning white dress that featured cut-out detailing throughout the chest and wore her blonde hair swept up into a bun.

As a member of her workforce fanned away, the star joked: ‘Just a bit tan on the t**ties. Simply tanning the t**ties, do not you are concerned about us.’

Humorous: Ashley Roberts, 39, was making ready for a photoshoot on Wednesday and shared a hilarious Instagram clip of her make-up artist making use of fake tan to her bosom

Ashley was carrying a full face of glam within the quick clip, whereas her make-up artist lined her mouth and nostril with a face masks consistent with pandemic protocol.

The pair could not assist however smile as Ashley captured the humorous second and shared it with followers.

Ashley did not specify what she was getting dolled up for.

Her publish comes hours after she took workplace dressing up a notch by slipping into a show-stopping snakeskin go well with for her Coronary heart Radio shift.

Dry: Ashley’s make-up artist was seen within the social media clip fanning the fake tan dry with a chunk of paper

The blonde bombshell teamed her co-ord with a pair of black heels as she left work.

Sporting her shiny blonde hair free, Ashley stored the sunshine at bay behind a pair of cat eye sun shades and layered an elegant black T-shirt beneath her patterned blazer.

Ashley took to Instagram to exhibit her look, sharing a sequence of snaps and clips of herself working her finest angles.

In a single quick GIF, the blonde bombshell posed up a storm with her co-host Amanda Holden, including a glittery filter to the picture as she coyly positioned her fingertips on her lips.

In a second GIF, the digital camera zoomed previous Ashley as she struck a pose for her social media followers within the Coronary heart FM workplace.

The third picture shared on Instagram noticed Ashley tilting her head again barely whereas showcasing her impeccable type credentials.

Nearer look: Ashley additionally took to Instagram to exhibit her trying, sharing a sequence of snaps and clip of herself working he finest angles

Zoom: In a GIF, the digital camera zoomed previous Ashley as she struck a pose for her social media followers within the Coronary heart FM workplace

The Do not Cha hitmaker just lately spoke out about The Pussycat Dolls’ future plans after they returned with React – their first tune in a decade – in 2020.

Ashley revealed they may launch extra tracks earlier than their tour, which is at the moment set for later this month after being postponed due to the pandemic.

The previous Strictly star advised the Coronary heart Showbiz Hub podcast: ‘We’ll positively do new music.

‘We have to get within the studio and make that occur.’

Associates: The blonde bombshell posed up a storm with her co-host Amanda Holden, including a glittery filter to the picture as she coyly positioned her fingertips on her lips

She additionally touched on the coronavirus pandemic, telling listeners that it meant now was the right time for her and her bandmates to begin engaged on new singles.

The media persona added: ‘Particularly now with having Miss Rona (coronavirus) step in, we have time.

‘We would like to get individuals ramped up and excited once more earlier than we exit on tour, which, who is aware of when that will probably be.’

The Pussycat Dolls – consisting of Ashley, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta – introduced their music comeback again in 2019.