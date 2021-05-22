Ashley Roberts sizzles in pink crop top as she busts a series of VERY flexible moves

Ashley Roberts placed on a severe present for her Instagram followers on Friday, slipping into a shiny pink crop top teamed with matching skin-tight leggings as she danced up a storm in her fashionable lounge.

Prancing round to New Order’s Blue Monday, Ashley put her enviable physique on full show as she struck a series of flexible poses.

Sporting her blonde hair weaved into two neat French plaits, the Pussycat Doll, 39, nibbled on grapes earlier than lifting her leg up over her head and exhibiting off her peachy backside together with her leg propped up on her mustard-hued armchair.

The hit-maker additionally carried out a yoga pose earlier than playfully throwing on a pair of sun shades.

Behind Ashley, her fashionable London dwelling was seen.

The house featured stylish stained wood flooring, white partitions and framed paintings alongside a luscious inexperienced home plant.

The Do not Cha hitmaker lately spoke out about The Pussycat Dolls’ future plans after they returned with React – their first tune in a decade – in 2020.

Ashley revealed they may launch extra tracks earlier than their tour, which is at the moment set for later this month after being postponed as a result of pandemic.

The previous Strictly star instructed the Coronary heart Showbiz Hub podcast: ‘We’ll positively do new music.

‘We have to get in the studio and make that occur.’

She additionally touched on the coronavirus pandemic, telling listeners that it meant now was the right time for her and her bandmates to begin engaged on new singles.

The media persona added: ‘Particularly now with having Miss Rona (coronavirus) step in, we have got time.

‘We wish to get individuals ramped up and excited once more earlier than we exit on tour, which, who is aware of when that might be.’

The Pussycat Dolls – consisting of Ashley, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta – introduced their music comeback again in 2019.