Ashley Roberts wows in a plunging knitted dress teamed with mint-hued heels as she leaves Heart FM

She is thought for her flawless sense of fashion.

And Ashley Roberts effortlessly showcased her trend credentials once more on Thursday, leaving London’s Heart FM workplaces in a low-cut knitted dress.

Bracing the capital’s chill bare-legged, the Pussycat Doll, 39, teamed her stripy blue frock with mint-hued heels and toted a luxurious white YSL purse on her left arm.

Ashley wore her shiny blonde hair in a ponytail, and accessorised with a pair of classy oval-shaped sun shades.

She saved her tresses in place with a hair clip and round her neck wore a delicate gold necklace.

Ashley adorned her earlobes with gold hoops.

The blonde magnificence additionally posted a snap of her look on Instagram, posing up a storm alongside co-host Amanda Holden in the radio station’s workplace.

The Do not Cha hitmaker lately spoke out about The Pussycat Dolls’ future plans after they returned with React – their first music in a decade – in 2020.

Ashley revealed they may launch extra tracks earlier than their tour, which is at present set for later this month after being postponed because of the pandemic.

The previous Strictly star instructed the Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: ‘We’ll positively do new music. We have to get in the studio and make that occur.’

She additionally touched on the coronavirus pandemic, telling listeners that it meant now was the proper time for her and her bandmates to start out engaged on new singles.

The media persona added: ‘Particularly now with having Miss Rona (coronavirus) step in, we have time.

‘We wish to get individuals ramped up and excited once more earlier than we exit on tour, which, who is aware of when that can be.’

The Pussycat Dolls – consisting of Ashley, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta – introduced their music comeback again in 2019.