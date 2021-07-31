ashnoor kaur scored 94 percent in the cbse class 12 exams results

New Delhi. CBSE Board has declared the 12th class result. In such a situation, along with the children across the country, their parents are also very excited to know the result. At the same time, the result of TV actress Ashnoor Kaur has also been revealed. This year she was in class 12th. In such a situation, now she is very happy to see her numbers and is celebrating. The actress had said a few days ago that she just wants to focus on her studies and now she has got the fruits of her hard work.

Talking to the media after the result, Ashnoor told that he is very happy with his result. Ashnoor had achieved good marks in acting as well as studies in class 10th as well. Similarly, now his 12th result has also come very well. He has secured 94% marks. Ashnoor is very happy with this performance.

After the result, Ashnoor Kaur while talking to Times of India said that she is feeling very good. I got good marks in class 10th. I just wanted to get better marks in 12th than 10th. That’s why I didn’t sign any new project in between. Because I wanted to give all my attention to studies. Now finally I have got the result. After this Ashnoor said that she wants to do BMM course. Right now I have thought that I will go abroad to study my masters. At the same time, apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction.

Let us tell you that Ashnoor Kaur started her acting career at the age of just five. In the year 2009, she appeared in ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’. In this, she played the childhood character of Rani of Jhansi. After this she appeared in TV serials like ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. At the same time, recently she was working in the serial ‘Patiala Babes’. This serial was well liked.