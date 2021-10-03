Ashok Gehlot News: Ashok Gehlot vs Sachan Pilot from Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan vs Sachin Pilot

Highlights Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot killed two people with an arrow

Told the protesters as well as the pilot camp

Gehlot says- ‘I’m not going anywhere, our government will come again’

Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed the lives of two victims with an arrow at a state level function on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In addition to responding to the opposition, he also responded to the pilot camp. Gehlot said his government in the state will run for five years and will be repeated. He also said that Shanti Dhariwal would be re-appointed as Urban Development Minister. With this statement, he also showed the pilot camp a mirror that he will be the next Chief Minister. He made it clear that there was no threat to his chief minister’s chair.

Answer the pilot camp with opposition

Opponents have consistently accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of being locked in a room, not even coming out. Replying to him, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot replied. Pointing to the pilot camp, he also said that those who are suffering should know. Targeting the central government, he said that with the grace of Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and others, we stayed in the hotel for 34 days, then how did we stay closed. You people were very kind. Thanks to our MLAs, that time is gone.

Gehlot said – If anyone is sad, I will not go anywhere

He responded to his opponents at the beginning of the ‘Administration with Sang City’ campaign. “Nothing will happen to me in 15-20 years, if someone is sad, I will not go anywhere,” he said. This government will last for five years and our government will be re-established. Seeing the excellent work of the Minister of Autonomous Government, I will make Shanti Dhariwal the UDH Minister for the fourth time. Gehlot said that people themselves say that there is no opposition in Rajasthan, yes some of our party colleagues are definitely crossing the border. The people of the state will form the Congress government.

‘Some of our friends talk here and there’

Chief Minister Gehlot said that so far no anti-incumbency has been created against the government. Some of our party colleagues definitely talk about it here and there many times. We left no stone unturned. I don’t know what will happen next, but this time people are in the mood for a comeback. Once out of two we came to 56, the second time to 21. We left no stone unturned at work both times. Now it looks like it will be repeated.

In the by-election in Corona itself, I had advised Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria not to go out but he went to Rajsamand because he wanted to win the Kiran Maheshwari seat. Maheshwari had to settle down even after his death. Gehlot said he was telling everyone to defend now and not come out.

The BJP-RSS adopted Gandhi after 60 years

Chief Minister Gehlot said, “We take our opposition colleagues with us.” The BJP-RSS adopted Gandhi after 60 years. The person who assassinated Gandhi was also of his ideology. I want to tell Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi and Amit Shah whether they should apologize to the country now or not, but you should have the same feeling in your heart that you swear.